Kristen Stewart nails Princess Diana’s accent in new footage of ‘Spencer’

The first footage of Kristen Stewart’s upcoming film on Princess Diana, titled Spencer, is finally out!



The first clip from the highly-anticipated Pablo Larrain-directorial was dropped at CinemaCon—the annual movie-theater convention, on Wednesday.

The brief clip shows Stewart as Princess Diana being confronted by Charles for not fitting into the role of a royal as everyone expected her to.

The Twilight star’s character appeared to be frustrated being locked away in her own home like a prisoner.

According to Insider, Stewart also nails the British accent for her role as the Princess of Wales.

On Wednesday, the first poster for the film was also released on social media where Stewart is breaking down as the People’s Princess, while wearing a wedding gown.

The film will be ready for release in theaters on November 5.

