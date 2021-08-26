Noor Mukadam case: Victim’s father challenges bail granted to Therapy Works CEO, employees

Noor Mukadam. Photo: file

Noor Mukadam's father seeks cancellation of bail granted to Therapy Works CEO and five other employees.

The officials of Therapy Works were present when the gruesome murder occurred, he says.

Sessions court avoided rules laid down by Supreme Court when granting bail to suspects, reads petition.

ISLAMABAD: Shoukat Ali Mukadam, the father of slain Noor Mukadam, Thursday moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking cancellation of the bail granted to the Therapy Works CEO and five other employees in his daughter’s murder case.

A sessions court in Islamabad Monday granted bail to six officials of Therapy Works, including its Chief Executive Officer Tahir Zahoor, in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

In his petition, Shoukat Mukadam said that the officials of Therapy Works were present when the gruesome murder occurred. The sessions court avoided the rules laid down by the Supreme Court when granting bail to the suspects, read the petition.



Noor Mukadam’s father said that the Therapy Works CEO and its other employees had been threatening him.

He argued that the suspects concealed evidence and pleaded the court to nullify the sessions court’s orders and repeal the bail granted to the suspects.

If the bail is not revoked, the applicant may suffer irreparable damage, said Mukadam’s father.

Court extends Zahir Jaffer's judicial remand till August 30

A judicial magistrate on August 16 had extended the remand of Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect in the Noor Mukadam murder case, till August 30.



Police had submitted a request before the judge, seeking permission to conduct the DNA tests of Jaffer's two employees, Raheel and Iftikhar, who were brought before the court from Adiala Jail.

Six employees of Therapy Works, a counselling and psychotherapy centre in Islamabad, were also arrested by the police.

Jaffer was working as a psychotherapist at Therapy Works after doing a certification from the centre.

The six employees of Therapy Works had been accused of concealing evidence after meeting Zahir Jaffer's father, Zakir Jaffer. They were named by the plaintiff in a supplementary statement submitted to the court.

The accused were arrested on August 14.

Court rejects bail pleas of Zahir Jaffer's parents

On August 5, the bail pleas of the parents of Zahir Jaffer, the main suspect in the Noor Mukadam murder case, had been rejected.

Zahir Jaffer's father Zakir Jaffer and mother Asmat Adamjee had filed a bail application in a local court in Islamabad stating that they were not with their son and did not know that such a thing was happening at home.

The public prosecutor had said that the suspect had been in touch with his parents, but they did not inform the police. He had argued that they tried to save their son. "When the employee called, the act was happening but they sent therapists instead of the police. The pistol is also in the name of the suspect's father Zakir Jaffer," the prosecutor had said.