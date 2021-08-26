 
Thursday Aug 26 2021
Web Desk

Gwen Stefani announce ‘Honeymoon Tour’ plans with Blake Shelton

Award-winning singer and songwriter Gwen Stefani recently took to social media and shared a sneak peek into her official Honeymoon Tour alongside husband Blake Shelton.

The singer showed it all off in an Instagram upload that featured a backstage look into Shelton’s performance as well as a setlist for the couple’s duets.

The entire post also included a caption that read, "#honeymoon tour w my @blakeshelton #ohio #happyanywhere #nobodybutyou gx”. (sic)

Check it out below:

This is not the first couple performance Shelton and Stefani will be gracing fans with, back in July they joined at the CMA Summer Jam out in Nashville and had fans on the edges of their seats with their harmonized duets and performances.

The duo recently said their voes in Shelton’s Oklahoma backyard chapel surrounded by 40 close and family members.

