Lorde touches on ‘horribly difficult’ decision to quit social media

Award-winning singer and songwriter Lorde recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her decision to quit social media for the sake of her mental health.

The singer got candid about her decision during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.



There she was quoted saying, “I did it because I felt like my brain wasn't working very well anymore. It was horribly difficult, the hardest thing I've ever done.”

“It's still horribly difficult every day. It would be like stopping eating sugar for me like I still eat tons of sugar. And if I don't have sugar, I feel insane.”

“And the first little while of not being on social media was totally like that. I was so crabby. I felt so disconnected. But it's how my life is now.”

“That's become a source of community for me," she said. "You get all these weird little stories. 'Someone's like, 'I make this for my husband when he gets home from work and he does this.' Every once in a while you get some kind of detail. You'll find something and you'll make it into that.”

Before concluding she went on to add, “This was next level sort of crazy. I can't Google on my phone. I can't have Safari or anything like that. I kind of love it. You actually don't need to Google as many things as you think you need to — just do it at home on your computer!”



