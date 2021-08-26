 
Thursday Aug 26 2021
Hugh Jackman details the benefits of working on a ‘women dominated set’

Hugh Jackman recently sat down for a chat and got candid about his experience working on women-dominated sets.

According to IANS, the actor claimed, “It’s funny, the very first thing I ever did professionally was directed by a woman and it starred a woman who became my wife.”

“That was a TV series called ‘Correlli’, back in 1995; I haven’t actually been in a situation where a set is so dominated by women until now, and I’ve got to tell you, it’s awesome.”

“I mean, it’s just fantastic, mainly because of who those women are. They’re incredibly collaborative and strong and confident and really fun.”

“I think I’ve made nine movies playing Wolverine, and if we ended up doing nine versions of this movie, I’d be a happy man.”

