Rhea Chakraborty calls BFF Shibani Dandekar ‘world’s most special girl’

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty extended love and sweet wishes to her best friend Shibani Dandekar, who turns 42 on Friday, calling her the ‘world’s most special girl’.



Taking to Instagram, the Jalebi actor shared a sweet photo with Shibani and wrote “The woman on the right is everything the woman on the left ever wants to be. Loving, kind, brave and righteous!” followed by a heart emoji.

“On your birthday, I want to tell you that - “One friend like Shibani Dandekar is all anyone should ever wish for”, she said.

“Happy birthday to the world’s most special girl. I love you so so much,” Rhea concluded.



Rhea was strongly supported by Shibani in Sushant’s death case.

Rhea is currently enjoying the release of her film Chehre.