Paul Stanley tests positive for Covid-19

US singer Paul Stanley has updated the fans about his health after he was diagnosed with coronavirus.



The Tears Are Falling singer turned to Twitter and updated the fans about his health, saying ‘I am not in ICU’.

He tweeted “PEOPLE!!! I am fine! I am not in ICU! My heart allows me to do 26 miles a day on my bike! I don’t know where this came from but it’s absolute nonsense.”

Earlier, he tweeted “I had been sick with flu-like symptoms and was tested repeatedly and was negative. As of late this afternoon I tested positive.”

The musician further said “The crew, staff and band have all tested negative once again.”

Paul Stanley’s rock band Kiss has also postponed its show the End Of The Road tour after he was tested positive for COVID-19.