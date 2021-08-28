Prince William lauded by ex-Royal Marine who lost his home to arson attack

Prince William has sent a letter of praise to an ex-Royal Marine whose home was destroyed in County Durham in an arson attack in March.



In the letter, the The Duke of Cambridge praised the work of Sean Ivey who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

According to the British media reports, Ivey believes anti-social behaviour in the area led to the destructive attack on his home earlier this year.



The letter from Prince William said,: “I was incredibly saddened to hear of the attack on your home and the monumental impact it has had on your whole family.

He wrote, “For a person to be put in such a position, simply due to having the moral courage to stand up for what is right, is reprehensible; I stand beside you.”

Mr Ivey said he felt “honoured” to receive his letter from Prince William on Thursday.

He said the Royal Family understands the problem anti-social behaviour has on communities means other people in power should take note.



Talking to the BBC: "He [Prince William] recognises the problem and I am honoured that he has said that.

“