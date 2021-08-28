 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Aug 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William lauded by ex-Royal Marine who lost his home to arson attack

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 28, 2021

Prince William lauded by ex-Royal Marine who lost his home to arson attack

Prince William has sent a letter of praise to an ex-Royal Marine  whose home was destroyed in County Durham in an arson attack in March.

In the letter, the The Duke of Cambridge praised the work of Sean Ivey who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

 According to the British media reports, Ivey believes anti-social behaviour in the area led to the destructive attack on his home earlier this year.

The letter from Prince William said,: “I was incredibly saddened to hear of the attack on your home and the monumental impact it has had on your whole family.

He wrote, “For a person to be put in such a position, simply due to having the moral courage to stand up for what is right, is reprehensible; I stand beside you.”

Mr Ivey said he felt “honoured” to receive his letter from Prince William on Thursday.

He said the Royal Family understands the problem anti-social behaviour has on communities means other people in power should take note.

Talking to the BBC: "He [Prince William] recognises the problem and I am honoured that he has said that.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian upset with Kanye for inviting Marilyn Manson to DONDA event

Kim Kardashian upset with Kanye for inviting Marilyn Manson to DONDA event

Angelina Jolie hits 10 millions followers on Instagram in seven days

Angelina Jolie hits 10 millions followers on Instagram in seven days

China takes action against 'chaotic' online fan culture

China takes action against 'chaotic' online fan culture
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's romance going 'stronger than ever' ahead of baby's arrival

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's romance going 'stronger than ever' ahead of baby's arrival

Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz ‘taking it very slow’ in early stages of romance

Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz ‘taking it very slow’ in early stages of romance

'I was lucky,' says Afghan filmmaker Sadat on fleeing Kabul

'I was lucky,' says Afghan filmmaker Sadat on fleeing Kabul
Reese Witherspoon recalls sexist caricature that left her in tears

Reese Witherspoon recalls sexist caricature that left her in tears
Pink is in mourning after her father loses battle to cancer

Pink is in mourning after her father loses battle to cancer

British music festivals ready to rock despite high COVID-19 cases

British music festivals ready to rock despite high COVID-19 cases
Orlando Bloom recalls 1988 accident that nearly took his life

Orlando Bloom recalls 1988 accident that nearly took his life
Sandra Oh admits ‘Grey Anatomy’ fame was ‘traumatizing’ for her

Sandra Oh admits ‘Grey Anatomy’ fame was ‘traumatizing’ for her
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ‘proud’ of all they have achieved since Megxit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ‘proud’ of all they have achieved since Megxit

Latest

view all