Saturday Aug 28 2021
HAHiba Anjum

Amanda Kloots weighs in on ‘hatred’ for the phrase ‘Widow’

HAHiba Anjum

Amanda Kloots highlights the aversion she feels to the word widow and all that it implies.

Kloots shared her thoughts on Instagram with an emotional caption that highlighted her frustration with the misuse of the term.

Her post read, “Did you know that the Indo-European root meaning of the word widow means ‘be empty?’ Be empty.”

“Be,” in case you forgot, is a verb, an action word. I have to identify myself with a word that means to stay ‘empty’ - no wonder I hate saying the word! I am not a glass half empty kind of girl!”

“What’s ironic to me is that in meeting and spending time with other widows and widowers we are everything but ‘being empty.’ We are desperate to FILL our cup! We are trying everyday to live a life that is overflowing in presence and gratitude.”

"I don’t know how you go about changing a word, but I propose a word that means something more hopeful. A word that gives us strength and power! A word that is optimistic in a time when we need it most!”

She concluded by writing, "Renovare, means to “renew”. I’m not sure if it’s the right word, but it sure defines me more than “be empty.” So here’s to my fellow renovares who are striving everyday to renew, reinvent and refill their cup!”

