Saturday Aug 28 2021
Kim Kardashian ‘never knew’ Marilyn Manson would be at ‘Donda’ event

Saturday Aug 28, 2021

Insiders reveal Kim Kardashian had ‘no idea’ Marilyn Manson would ever be in attendance at Kanye West’s Donda listening party.

Sources weighed in on Kim’s ignorance regarding the matter during their conversation with People magazine.

They were quoted saying, “She was seated inside a suite facing the back of the house on the stage so she would not have been able to see them at all from her vantage point.”

“She wasn't in the loop at all about what was happening at the show. She was only aware of what Kanye had asked her to do, and she was willing to help him.”

“Kanye will always be family to Kim. When Kanye is doing well and is happy, it benefits the kids. Kim is the first one to support his visions. He asked her to be part of the listening event and she said yes without hesitation. She didn't know that Marilyn Manson would be there too.”

“She understands why there is backlash. Kim is all about positive publicity. She would have never participated if she knew Manson would be there.”

For those unversed, Manson is currently embroiled in a number of abuse lawsuits, by over 15 separate women as of now.

