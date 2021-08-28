 
Saturday Aug 28 2021
Zahid Gishkori

Have firm conviction Noor's killer will be sentenced to death: father

Saturday Aug 28, 2021

Primary suspect Zahir Zakir Jaffer while being produced in court on July 26. — Photo courtesy Twitter/Senator Sehar Kamran
Former Pakistan ambassador Shaukat Mukadam, the father of murder victim Noor Mukadam, has said that both he and his wife have the firm belief that the killer of their daughter will be given the death sentence.

"I have the firm conviction that the murderer of my daughter, Zahir Zakir Jaffer, will be awarded the death sentence," he told Geo News on Friday.

Noor's father said that the parents remain optimistic about the speedy delivery of justice in the case, having firm belief in the police and Pakistan's judicial system. 

He said he was satisfied with the ongoing investigation, brushing aside all rumours and the impression that he was in a state of hopelessness when it comes the probe into his daughter's murder.

"Reading words such as hopelessness gives the wrong impression to the public, implying not only that I've lost hope but that the police are not helping me. This is wrong. The police are doing their duty and the whole Pakistani nation is with me," Mukadam said, resolutely.

The murder

Noor Mukadam, 27, was murdered in the federal capital on July 20, in the city's F-7 area, according to the police.

She is the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, who served as Pakistan's ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

The Islamabad police arrested suspect Zahir Zakir Jaffer on the night of July 20 from his house where, according to Noor's parents, he killed her with a sharp instrument and severed her head.

The gruesome incident sparked a nationwide campaign seeking justice for her, with #JusticeforNoor becoming a top trend on Twitter.

The suspects

Zahir Jaffer, the main suspect in the murder, is under police custody. A judicial magistrate had on August 16 extended his remand till August 30.

His parents, Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee are also arrested and behind bars, with a bail application rejected by court.

Besides the parents, two domestic workers, a cook and a guard, identified as Iftikhar and Jameel, were also arrested.

Six employees of Therapy Works were also arrested by the police on August 14. Jaffer was working as a psychotherapist at Therapy Works after doing a certification from the centre.

The six employees of Therapy Works are suspected of concealing evidence after meeting Zahir's father, Zakir Jaffer. They were named by the plaintiff in a supplementary statement submitted to the court.



