Neighbouring countries 'realistic, 'fully aware' of Afghan situation, says Qureshi after four-nation tour

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 28, 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks during a press conference over the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, at the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad on August 9, 2021. — AFP/File
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks during a press conference over the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, at the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad on August 9, 2021. — AFP/File

  • FM Qureshi says India tops the list of spoilers in the Afghan peace process.
  • "There are concerns, we need to remain cautious," he says.
  • "Stability in Afghanistan will benefit the entire region," Qureshi adds.

Neighbouring countries are "fully aware" of the situation in Afghanistan and they are "realistic" about it, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Saturday, following the conclusion of his four-nation tour to Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Iran.

The foreign minister, in a statement issued by the Foreign Office, said during his visit he got to know the four nations' perspective about the situation in Afghanistan. He noted that if the situation in the war-torn country deteriorates, it would have an impact on the entire region.

"Stability in Afghanistan will benefit the entire region," he added.

Speaking about the Afghan people, he said they had been facing conflict for several decades and now, they aspired for peace to prevail in their country. "They are suffering due to mistakes made in the past."

The foreign minister said everyone should learn from their past mistakes and not repeat them. He appreciated the positive signals coming from Afghanistan, in a reference to the conciliatory messaging the Taliban have been putting out since their takeover of Kabul on August 15.

"The Taliban leadership is in contact with everyone," he said, urging the international community to not isolate Afghanistan, as it would have an adverse impact on the country.

'There are concerns; we need to remain cautious'

Turning his guns on to India, he said New Delhi topped the list of spoilers who did not wish to see stability and peace in Afghanistan. With this aim in mind, "India had brought together several terrorist organisations", he said.

"India is peddling negative propaganda to discredit Pakistan," Qureshi said, adding that New Delhi was persistent in its pursuit of depriving the region of peace.

"There are concerns; we need to remain cautious."

'Pakistan receiving praise'

Speaking about Pakistan's affairs, he said Islamabad had not shut its borders with Afghanistan, rather, it had taken steps for border management.

The four nations "praised Pakistan's conciliatory role in Afghanistan", the foreign minister said, adding that Islamabad has had an important hand in evacuating foreigners from Afghanistan.

"PIA has played a crucial role in this [...] people are expressing their confidence in Pakistan and they are thanking Pakistan," the foreign minister added.

The foreign minister said he had spoken to his British counterpart and asked him to review the decision to place Pakistan's on the country's travel "red list".


