 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Aug 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles reveals Prince George’s adorable Highgrove hobby

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 28, 2021

Prince Charles recently sat down for a chat and dished over some of the hobbies he and Prince George enjoy together.

The Prince of Wales got candid about his bonding exercise with Prince George during his upcoming appearance on Radio 4 and BBC Sounds.

Alongside Simon Armitage at Llwynywermod, the heir highlighted the one thing he and his grandson love doing out against a Highgrove tree.

For those unversed, Prince George planted a Balsam popular tree in the estate backin 2015 and has since gone back to visit it alongside his grandfather on multiple occasions.

Prince Charles claims, “The fun is to get grandchildren to plant a tree now and then see so they can measure themselves, if you know what I mean, by the size of the tree.”

He also referenced Prince George’s tree in particular and admitted, “This thing has shot up. I mean It’s higher than this barn already, which for a child is quite satisfactory when you can say ‘look at it now’. It’s grown about 3 feet a year. Not many do that.”

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana ‘burst into tears’ when Prince William left for boarding school

Princess Diana ‘burst into tears’ when Prince William left for boarding school
Former child star Matthew Mindler missing from college dorm

Former child star Matthew Mindler missing from college dorm
Prince William Kate Middleton face ‘difficult’ education decision for Prince George

Prince William Kate Middleton face ‘difficult’ education decision for Prince George
Queen Elizabeth ‘issues special nod to Prince Philip’s closest pal

Queen Elizabeth ‘issues special nod to Prince Philip’s closest pal
Kim Kardashian ‘never knew’ Marilyn Manson would be at ‘Donda’ event

Kim Kardashian ‘never knew’ Marilyn Manson would be at ‘Donda’ event
La casa de papel Season 5: 'Money Heist' becomes top trend ahead of volume 1 release

La casa de papel Season 5: 'Money Heist' becomes top trend ahead of volume 1 release

Amanda Kloots weighs in on ‘hatred’ for the phrase ‘Widow’

Amanda Kloots weighs in on ‘hatred’ for the phrase ‘Widow’
'Pragmatic' Queen knew how to tackle Meghan, Harry's royal exit from the start

'Pragmatic' Queen knew how to tackle Meghan, Harry's royal exit from the start
Kim Kardashian upset with Kanye for inviting Marilyn Manson to DONDA event

Kim Kardashian upset with Kanye for inviting Marilyn Manson to DONDA event

Prince William lauded by ex-Royal Marine who lost his home to arson attack

Prince William lauded by ex-Royal Marine who lost his home to arson attack
Angelina Jolie hits 10 millions followers on Instagram in seven days

Angelina Jolie hits 10 millions followers on Instagram in seven days

RM weighs in on BTS’s ‘lasting impact’ on ARMYs

RM weighs in on BTS’s ‘lasting impact’ on ARMYs

Latest

view all