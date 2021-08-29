 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Aug 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Arshad Nadeem had decided not to participate in Tokyo Olympics, says medic

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 29, 2021

Dr Asad Abbas.
Dr Asad Abbas.  
  • Pakistan’s star athlete Arshad Nadeem had decided not to participate in the Tokyo Olympics due to pain in his arm.
  • Arshad Nadeem had been facing difficulty in throwing the javelin.
  • The coach of the Indian javelin thrower was nervous during the competition, says Dr Asad Abbas. 

LAHORE: Pakistan’s star athlete Arshad Nadeem won everyone's hearts with his stellar performance at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 but prior to the event, he had decided not to participate in the grand event due to pain in his arm, revealed Dr Asad Abbas, who was the member of Pakistani contingent at the Games.

Talking to Geo News, Dr Asad Abbas said that Arshad Nadeem had been facing difficulty in throwing javelin owing to arm pain. Hence, he had decided to avoid the Tokyo Olympics.

Arshad Nadeem got rid of the pain after he started his physiotherapy, the doctor said, adding that the star javelin later changed his mind when he became fit for the competition.

During the Tokyo Olympics, Nadeem was hesitant while throwing the javelin due to the fear of the pain. Arshad Nadeem demonstrated his best performance during the competition after he was assured that the pain would not reemerge.

Responding to a question, Dr Asad Abbas said that the coach of the Indian javelin thrower was "nervous during the competition" considering Nadeem's arm pain but was of the view that the star performer was capable of a throw measuring more than 90 meters.  

Arshad Nadeem urges govt to provide him with facilities 

Earlier on August 12, Pakistan's star athlete Arshad Nadeem had demanded of the government provide him adequate training facilities so as he could win a medal for the country in the next Olympics games scheduled to be held in 2024.

When Arshad returned to the country from Japan, Punjab Minister for Youth and Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, president of the Athletics Federation Pakistan, coaches and athletes had received him at the airport.

More From Pakistan:

Death toll from coronavirus in Pakistan exceeds 25,600

Death toll from coronavirus in Pakistan exceeds 25,600
Sindh govt announces new restrictions for unvaccinated people

Sindh govt announces new restrictions for unvaccinated people
Earthquake measuring 4.5 on Richter scale rocks Balochistan's Barkhan district

Earthquake measuring 4.5 on Richter scale rocks Balochistan's Barkhan district
Govt focusing on 'justified taxation system' to boost confidence of taxpayers: President Alvi

Govt focusing on 'justified taxation system' to boost confidence of taxpayers: President Alvi
IHC tells govt to submit report regarding policy on TikTok ban

IHC tells govt to submit report regarding policy on TikTok ban
PM Imran Khan shares throwback photo of trip to Kohistan

PM Imran Khan shares throwback photo of trip to Kohistan
Murad Raas lauds e-transfer app for creating positive impact

Murad Raas lauds e-transfer app for creating positive impact

Twitter exchange between Anupam Kher, Shehzad Roy shows how art, children have power to unite

Twitter exchange between Anupam Kher, Shehzad Roy shows how art, children have power to unite
TTP a matter Pakistan must take up, not Afghanistan: Taliban spokesman

TTP a matter Pakistan must take up, not Afghanistan: Taliban spokesman

Lahore gang-rape victims identify suspects in judicial magistrate's presence

Lahore gang-rape victims identify suspects in judicial magistrate's presence
PPP stabbed PDM in the back: Fazlur Rehman

PPP stabbed PDM in the back: Fazlur Rehman
Neighbouring countries 'realistic', 'fully aware' of Afghan situation, says Qureshi after four-nation tour

Neighbouring countries 'realistic', 'fully aware' of Afghan situation, says Qureshi after four-nation tour

Latest

view all