Sunday Aug 29 2021
Chadwick Boseman honoured by Lupita Nyong’o a year after his death

Sunday Aug 29, 2021

Lupita Nyong’o honoured Chadwick Boseman with a heartfelt note and a photo of the two 

Late American actor Chadwick Boseman is being remembered by his costar Lupita Nyong’o, a year after he breathed his last.

Taking to Instagram, the actor honoured her Black Panther costar with a heartfelt note and a photo of the two at the 2018 MoMA Contenders Screening and Q&A of the Marvel flick.

"I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure,” she wrote.

"I do. I do... One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me,” the Oscar winner added.

A year after Boseman died after a long and secret battle with colon cancer, many of his fellow actors took to Instagram to remember him.

Viola Davis commented underneath Nyong’o’s post, saying: “My heart.” Saycon Sengbloh also reacted, saying: “He was like the sun.” 

