Rawalpindi experiences heavy rains; water enters homes in low-lying areas

Intermittent torrential rains cause water to enter homes in low-lying areas of Rawalpindi.

Water level at Kataria in Nullah Lai at 6 feet; at 4 feet at Gawalmandi, revals MD WASA.

WASA teams active in city to help with drainage and deal with emergencies in low-lying areas.

RAWALPINDI: Intermittent torrential rains in Rawalpindi have caused flooding in low-lying areas as water gushed into houses of several neighbourhoods.

Geo News reported Sunday that rainwater has accumulated on Tipu Road, Muslim Colony, Sadiqabad, Liaquat Bagh, and the adjoining areas of the Committee Chowk.

It is reported that water has also entered houses in multiple areas of Rawalpindi.

The Managing Director of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WAS) said the water level at Katarian in Nullah Lai is at 6 feet while it is at 4 feet at Gawalmandi.

The Director added that WASA teams are present in different areas of the city to help with drainage and also to deal with emergencies in low-lying areas.



In Islamabad, light and heavy rains are continuing in different parts of the city which have made the weather pleasant after the intense heatwave.

Earlier on Thursday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department had predicted that monsoon currents were likely to penetrate upper and central parts of the country from August 27 to September 1 causing rain and wind thundershowers.

The Met department had also warned about possible impacts, including predictions of urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, and Lahore due to heavy rainfall.

Hot and humid weather will prevail for the rest of the country in the meanwhile.