Sunday Aug 29 2021
Hira and Mani celebrate love, companionship in PDA-filled photos

Sunday Aug 29, 2021

Celebrity couple Hira Mani and husband Salman Sakib (Mani) are sharing loved-up photos on their social media and fans cannot keep calm.

On Saturday, the Do Bol actor turned to her Instagram handle and shared a carousel of PDA-filled photos with Mani.

"ایسے نہ مجھے تم دیکھو," Hira captioned her adorable photos.

Hira slipped into a green saree for the day, while Mani sported a casual T-shirt paired with mahogany pants.

In another post, the mother-of-two hinted at her love story with husband.

"Haan main wohi tumhari fan !!! Will you marry me? Mani," she reminisced over times when she deeply admired Mani's work.

Hira and Mani tied the knot in April 2008. The duo shares two sons- Muzammil and Ibrahim- together.


