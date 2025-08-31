Maya Ali says she won't marry just to silence questions

Pakistani actor Maya Ali posing for a bridalwear photoshoot. — official_mayaali

Pakistani actor Maya Ali has made it clear that she won’t give in to social pressure when it comes to marriage.

Speaking on a podcast recently, the Mann Mayal star shared her candid views on why tying the knot is a decision she wants to take on her own terms.

“We shouldn’t get married just because someone is asking why we haven’t done so yet,” she said, adding that people often try to push women into marriage by saying they are aging or because a certain person might "keep them happy".

For Maya, marriage is far more than that. She explained that it is "a major decision in life between two families and two individuals", and what truly matters is having a connection.

“The day I find that connection with someone, I will definitely get married, but not because people are telling me to,” she added.

She also pointed out that faith plays a role in how she sees the matter. “If we keep saying everything happens by the will of God, then why don't we believe that marriage is also His decision. It will happen when it’s meant to happen,” she remarked.

Maya, who rose to fame with Aik Nayee Cinderella and cemented her place with hit dramas like Mann Mayal and Jo Bichar Gaye, has also made her mark in films, including Teefa in Trouble and Parey Hut Love.

Her comments highlight the actor’s resolve to value compatibility and timing over societal expectations — and she seems content to let her heart and destiny guide the way.