Sunday Aug 29 2021
Cheryl's brother Andrew Tweedy lives in a tent, begs for money

While Cheryl enjoys all the luxuries of the world with her fortune, her brother Andrew Tweedy is forced to live in a tent and beg for money.

According to The Sun, Cheryl’s brother said that she, who had made numerous attempts to get him clean from his drug problems, most likely had "no idea" that he is homeless.

"This is what I’m [expletive] living like. I’ve been begging here for more than three months and it’s something that has really broken my heart.

"I’ve got so much[expletive] pride. With the family I’ve got, I shouldn’t be here. It’s horrible.

"None of them have contacted me. Even though Cheryl’s not helping me, she’s still my family. She probably won’t even know I’m on the streets, I don’t blame her at all. This is the lowest I’ve ever been."

According to the outlet, Andrew sleeps alongside bottles of urine and empty cans of beer in a tent with a friend who is homeless. 

