Adele, beau Rich Paul spotted partying with LeBron James

Adele and her beau Rich Paul’s romance seems to be going strong as they were recently seen mingling with their celebrity friends.

The new couple was spotted in their most recent outing hanging out at LeBron James’ wife Savannah James’ birthday party in West Hollywood.

The sports agent and the Grammy winner were sure to turn heads as they looked stunning together.

For the event, the divorced star opted for a full-length long-sleeved dress which had a low neckline that accentuated her fit physique.

She paired the dress with a pair of heels while she parted her hair down the middle.

It seems that the singer had one busy night as she opted to take off the heels when the night ended.

Meanwhile, her man opted for an all-black look as he wore a shirt unbuttoned, leaving a chunky gold necklace on display.

He paired it with slacks and black shoes.

