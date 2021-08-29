 
Pakistan rejects Indian defence minister's baseless terrorism-related allegations: FO

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh — Reuters
  • Pakistan categorically rejects all allegations made by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
  • Pakistan has shared incontrovertible evidence with the international community regarding India‘s subversion against the country: FO
  • Ministry says India uses terrorism as an instrument of state policy.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has rejected terrorism-related allegations by India, terming them as baseless.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan has categorically rejected Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s terrorism-related allegations against Pakistan.

Pakistan has shared incontrovertible evidence with the international community regarding India‘s state sponsorship of terrorism and subversion against Pakistan.

“India uses terrorism as an instrument of state policy,” the statement said, adding that this year alone, India has been involved in terrorist attacks in Johar Town, Lahore and against Chinese and Pakistani workers at Dasu.

The Foreign Office stated that the ruling BJP-RSS combine has a clear anti-Muslim and anti-minority agenda. They target Pakistan with false propaganda campaigns for both ideological reasons and political expediency.

“India’s so-called “surgical strikes” and ill-conceived misadventure in Balakot in February 2019 were exposed as based on nothing but lies and deceit,” the statement read.

    Pakistan restored the strategic balance in the region by retaliating against India in a measured and firm manner, it added.

    The ministry reiterated that the February 2021 reaffirming of the 2003 ceasefire understanding demonstrated that Pakistan is a responsible state that wants to maintain peace in the region despite irresponsible Indian behaviour.

    Our desire for peace notwithstanding, Pakistan will resolutely defend itself against any aggressive Indian designs, said the Foreign Office.

