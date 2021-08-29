 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 29 2021
Johnny Depp hits 11 million followers on Instagram

Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp has crossed 11 million followers on Instagram.

The actor recently attended annual film festival  Czech town of Karlovy Vary despite criticism from women rights activists.

Women's charities including British-based Women's Aid have criticised the festival organisers for inviting Depp, saying his appearance at this and other events served only to minimise the seriousness of domestic violence and the suffering of its victims.

Responding to criticism a festival spokesperson said, "We are not issuing any official comment as the festival. We have invited Johnny Depp as a distinguished filmmaker, who will present two of his films here," said Uljana Donatova.

The 58-year-old actor lost a libel battle in November 2020 with a British tabloid that labelled him a "wife beater", after a London High Court judge ruled that he had repeatedly assaulted actor Amber Heard during their relationship and put her in fear for her life. Depp has been refused permission to appeal.


