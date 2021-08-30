 
Monday Aug 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Kanye West trying to win over Kim Kardashian after divorce: source

Monday Aug 30, 2021

American rapper Kanye West is reportedly looking to get back together with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian after they recently made headlines over their reunion at the Donda event.

According to a source cited by Entertainment Tonight, the rapper has supposedly been trying to woo his ex-wife back and fix their marriage that has already ended.

"Kanye wants to get back with Kim and he has been trying to win her over again and reprove himself. Kim and Kanye have a deep love for each other and many amazing memories and it's difficult to just let that all go,” said the source.

"Kim's main focus and concern are her children and doing what is best for them and their family,” they shared.

"She is open to seeing where things go with Kanye and to see if they can work through their issues as a couple,” they continued.

"Regardless of what happens, Kim and Kanye plan to coparent in a healthy way and will always maintain a supportive relationship,” they said. 

