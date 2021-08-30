Kanye West says ‘Donda’ released without his approval

Kanye West has claimed that his 10th studio album Donda was released without his approval and also track Jail 2 was blocked.



The US musician claim came after several hours of the release of his 10th studio album on Sunday.

Following weeks of delay and several stadium-filled public listening sessions, Kanye's Donda arrived Sunday morning.

The two-hour, 27 track-long album features a list of special appearances, including from Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Travis Scott and Lil Baby.

The Good Morning singer turned to Instagram and claimed “Universal put my album out without my approval.”

He also said “And they blocked Jail 2 from being on the album.”



Donda is named for the mercurial rapper-producer's mother, who died in 2007.

It follows his 2019 Grammy-winning Christian album, Jesus Is King.

In the wake of his album release and highly publicized divorce with Kim Kardashian, West, 44, has also legally filed to change his name to his longtime moniker Ye.