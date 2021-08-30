 
Monday Aug 30 2021
Kanye West disses Kim Kardashian in new album Donda

Monday Aug 30, 2021

Kanye West disses Kim Kardashian in new album Donda

Kanye West reportedly did not hold back from dissing his estranged wife Kim Kardashian in his new album Donda.

After many delays, the Yeezy designer dropped his highly anticipated album on Sunday.

The album features 26-tracks and surprising features from major artists like Jay-Z, The Weeknd and Ariana Grande.

Among the list of songs, one particularly stood out for its reference to the rapper’s marriage troubles with the reality TV star.

Titled Jail, the song was an apparent jibe at Kim for her decision to split from Kanye as he rapped: "Don’t you curse at mе on text, why you try to hit the flex? / I hold up, likе, ‘What?’ I scroll, I scroll up like, ‘Next’ / Guess who’s getting ex’d?"

However, Kanye seemed to like his newfound relationship status as he rapped: "You made a choice that’s yo’ bad, single life ain’t so bad."

In another track titled Believe What I Say, the rapper insisted that that he always gave Kim whatever she wanted as he "never questioned what you was asking for", and that he "gave you every single thing you was asking for".

It remains to be seen if Kanye's lyrics paint a picture of the earliest days of their separation or whether it is their current relationship. 

