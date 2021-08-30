Khloe Kardashian shares a heartfelt note for daughter True: ‘The only thing that matters’

US reality TV star Khloe Kardashian shared a heartfelt note for daughter True Thompson, saying “The only thing that matters.”



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo with daughter True, saying “The only thing that matters.”

Earlier, Khloe shared a cryptic post after she sparked rumours of rekindled romance with her ex Tristan Thompson.

She said “If you want to be happy, be happy on purpose. When you wake up in the morning, you can’t just wait and see what kind of day you’ll have. You have to decide what kind of day you’ll have.”

“Higher thoughts. Higher energies. Higher vibrations. Higher frequencies”, she further said.

Khloe and her ex Tristan Thompson attended a birthday party of US basketball player LeBron James’ wife together on Saturday night and sparked reunion rumours.

Kardashian and Thompson split in June again after new cheating allegations.