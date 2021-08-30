Minar-e-Pakistan harassment case: 3 more suspects arrested, sent for identity parade

So far, the court has ordered an identity parade of 147 people for their alleged involvement in the incident.

LAHORE: Police have arrested three more suspects in relation to the Greater Iqbal Park harassment incident and have presented them before a magistrate, Geo News reported Monday.



Per the report, the court has sent all three suspects to jail for an identity parade. So far, the court has ordered an identity parade of 147 people for their alleged involvement in the incident.

The identity parade will take place on September 1, the report said.

It should be noted that earlier, the identity parade of 141 suspects had to be delayed because the victim had not been feeling well.



Jail sources said that the magistrate left Camp Jail Lahore after he was informed that the victim was unable to come to the prison due to her ill health.



Meanwhile, the families of those arrested in the case staged a protest outside the jail and demanded of the authorities complete the identification process and release them.

According to police, the victim of sexual harassment had been called in to identify the suspects involved in the incident which had sparked anger across the country.



After the identification, the suspects were to be produced before the court for the physical remand, the sources added.



The incident

In yet another terrifying episode of violence against women, a female TikToker in Lahore's Greater Iqbal Park was assaulted by hundreds of men.

The incident came to light after a video went viral on social media, showing hundreds of men attacking her as she went to the park with four of her friends to celebrate Independence Day.

Police had registered a case against 400 people allegedly involved in the incident.

The victim, along with her friends, was making a TikTok video in the park when hordes of men of all ages climbed a fence and attacked the woman.

The victim had told the police that the men groped her, tore off her clothes, beat her, and tossed her in the air. In addition, they robbed her of Rs15,000, snatched her mobile phone and took off her gold ring and studs.