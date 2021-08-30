Kate Middleton addresses moments of teasing in the Firm

Kate Middleton recently got candid about the moments she was teased the most during her time, early on, in the royal family.



The royal started off by addressing the teasing she experienced at the start of royal life because of her ‘walkabouts’.



In the 2016 ITV documentary, Our Queen At Ninet, she started off by admitting, “There’s a real art to walkabouts. Everybody teases me in the family that I spend far too long chatting. I still have to learn a little bit more, and to pick up a few more tips, I suppose.”

In the end, however, being too ‘chatty’ wasn’t her only concern, the first Christmas at Sandringham was when Kate’s true gifts were put to the test.

At the time she decided to go home-made because “I thought, 'I’ll make her something.' Which could have gone horribly wrong.”

“I was slightly worried about it, but I noticed the next day that it was on the table. I think such a simple gesture went such a long way for me and I’ve noticed since she’s done that on lots of occasions and I think it just shows her thoughtfulness, really, and her care in looking after, everybody.”