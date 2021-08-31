 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Aug 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Rain expected in Karachi today: Met office

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 31, 2021

Rain expected in Karachi today: Met office

  • It may rain in Karachi, Hyderabad and other areas of Sindh till September 3, Meteorological Department says.
  • Weather will be hot and humid in Karachi today.
  • Maximum temperature expected to be 36 to 38 degrees Celsius in Karachi.

Karachi may receive rain today (Tuesday), according to the Meteorological department's weather forecast.

The Met office said that monsoon winds are entering Sindh from the east, adding that the minimum temperature in Karachi is expected to be 28°C and the maximum 35°C.

The weather in the city, however, will remain hot and humid for the next 24 hours, while the humidity will be 75% and the wind speed from the northwest will be 14 km per hour, the Met office said.

The Meteorological Department has also forecast rains in other parts of Sindh. Rain is expected in Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Sanghar, Sukkur, Larkana and Tharparkar.

Related items

A day earlier, the Meteorological department predicted rainfall and thunderstorm in different parts of Sindh, including Karachi, from August 31 to September 3.

In a notification issued by the weather department it was stated that "moderate monsoon winds will enter Sindh from August 31".

The Met department had warned of occasional gusty winds during the time.

The Sindh Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued a weather warning in light of the monsoon rains in Sindh.

Rain expected in Karachi today: Met office

The PDMA has advised all concerned authorities to remain alert during the forecast period. The notification further stated that billboards and hoardings should be secured or removed in light of thunderstorms and high winds. 

Besides this, clouds are expected in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and northeastern Balochistan.

More From Pakistan:

China’s success lies with its local government

China’s success lies with its local government
How to break free of the shackles of stupidity

How to break free of the shackles of stupidity
Karachi police arrests watchman's son for assaulting four-year-old student

Karachi police arrests watchman's son for assaulting four-year-old student
Use of smartphones banned at Peshawar airport lounges

Use of smartphones banned at Peshawar airport lounges
FATF conditions: Real estate agents, builders to share information of buyers, sellers with FBR

FATF conditions: Real estate agents, builders to share information of buyers, sellers with FBR
Post Karachi jalsa, PDM plans another meeting on Sept 8: sources

Post Karachi jalsa, PDM plans another meeting on Sept 8: sources
Pakistan to launch national 911 emergency helpline to curb crime

Pakistan to launch national 911 emergency helpline to curb crime
Pakistan's daily coronavirus death toll jumps to 118

Pakistan's daily coronavirus death toll jumps to 118
Surge in COVID-19 cases: Elective surgeries suspended in Punjab’s four hospitals

Surge in COVID-19 cases: Elective surgeries suspended in Punjab’s four hospitals
Soldier martyred in South Waziristan IED attack

Soldier martyred in South Waziristan IED attack
US blogger Cynthia Richie reportedly joins PTV

US blogger Cynthia Richie reportedly joins PTV
Elected members of AJK cabinet sworn in as ministers

Elected members of AJK cabinet sworn in as ministers

Latest

view all