Rain expected in Karachi today: Met office

It may rain in Karachi, Hyderabad and other areas of Sindh till September 3, Meteorological Department says.

Weather will be hot and humid in Karachi today.

Maximum temperature expected to be 36 to 38 degrees Celsius in Karachi.

Karachi may receive rain today (Tuesday), according to the Meteorological department's weather forecast.

The Met office said that monsoon winds are entering Sindh from the east, adding that the minimum temperature in Karachi is expected to be 28°C and the maximum 35°C.

The weather in the city, however, will remain hot and humid for the next 24 hours, while the humidity will be 75% and the wind speed from the northwest will be 14 km per hour, the Met office said.



The Meteorological Department has also forecast rains in other parts of Sindh. Rain is expected in Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Sanghar, Sukkur, Larkana and Tharparkar.

A day earlier, the Meteorological department predicted rainfall and thunderstorm in different parts of Sindh, including Karachi, from August 31 to September 3.



In a notification issued by the weather department it was stated that "moderate monsoon winds will enter Sindh from August 31".

The Met department had warned of occasional gusty winds during the time.

The Sindh Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued a weather warning in light of the monsoon rains in Sindh.

The PDMA has advised all concerned authorities to remain alert during the forecast period. The notification further stated that billboards and hoardings should be secured or removed in light of thunderstorms and high winds.

Besides this, clouds are expected in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and northeastern Balochistan.