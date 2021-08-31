 
Tuesday Aug 31 2021
Naomi Campbell claims she ‘sacrificed finding a soulmate’ for her career

Tuesday Aug 31, 2021

Naomi Campbell gave up a lot in her personal life to be the globally-renowned model that she is today
British supermodel Naomi Campbell is opening up about all that she had to give up to reach the top in her modelling career.

During an interview with The Cut on Monday, the fashion icon, 51, says she gave up a lot in her personal life to be the globally-renowned model that she is today.

“I’d say the sacrifice is really finding that soul mate who will understand you,” she said.

“I’m strong, but I’m also sensitive. I know that in relationships I have to compromise,” added Campbell, who has never been married.

That being said, the model has been romantically linked to a number of high-profile celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert DeNiro, rapper Skepta and singer Liam Payne of One Direction.

She was also briefly engaged to U2 bassist Adam Clayton in 1993. Campbell also got engaged to businessman Flavio Briatore but they parted ways in 2002.

