Tuesday Aug 31 2021
Matthew Mindler’s death was a suspected suicide, authorities claim

Tuesday Aug 31, 2021

The official cause of Matthew Mindler death has yet to be revealed through toxicology results
Former child star Matthew Mindler’s death has been dubbed a suicide by authorities, days after he was found dead near his college campus in Pennsylvania.

According the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, the Our Idiot Brother, who was 19, had taken his own life.

However, the official cause of his death has yet to be revealed through toxicology results, according to TMZ.

The news of the actor’s demise was confirmed by Millersville University, as it revealed to the student body that Mindler was found dead near the campus on Saturday morning.

“It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at Millersville University. A search had been underway for Matthew since Thursday, after he was reported missing,” read the announcement.

“Matthew was found deceased this morning, Saturday, August 28, in Manor Township near campus. Matthew was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center by the coroner for further investigation,” it added.

A missing adult report was registered with the police following a statement by the actor’s family who said that he “did not return to his room or return phone calls from his family” on Wednesday.

Mindler was last seen exiting his dorm room building at 8pm on Tuesday, August 24 and was not seen after that. 

