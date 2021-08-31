Rameez Raja is 'pro-India', should not be made PCB chair: Sarfaraz Nawaz

Former test cricketer Sarfaraz Nawaz. Courtesy: Geo.tv/File photo

"It would not be right to make 'pro-India' Rameez Raja chairman of the PCB," says Sarfaraz Nawaz.

Majid Khan, Saleem Altaf, Zaheer Abbas and Jawad Khan are better suited than Rameez Raja, Nawaz says.

Ehsan Mani should have continued till the World Cup, adds Nawaz.

LONDON: Former Test cricketer Sarfaraz Nawaz has strongly opposed the decision to make former national team captain Rameez Raja chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).



Nawaz during a press conference in London said Rameez Raja is "pro-India", and had fully supported India in the Big Three project.

According to Nawaz, Majid Khan, Saleem Altaf, Zaheer Abbas and Jawad Khan are better suited to be the next PCB chairman.

He demanded that institutional cricket be restored as players have been forced to beg due to a lack of funds.



Talking about Ehsan Mani's refusal to work as PCB chairman, Nawaz said that he should have listened to Imran Khan and continued in his post till the World Cup.

Rameez Raja, along with Asad Ali Khan, were nominated by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also the PCB patron, for the Board of Governors for a three-year term.





