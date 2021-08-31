 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 31 2021
By
Reuters

'Mission: Impossible' sues insurance company over 7 COVID shutdowns

By
Reuters

Tuesday Aug 31, 2021

Mission: Impossible sues insurance company over 7 COVID shutdowns

Production on the new “Mission: Impossible” movie was shut down seven times due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a lawsuit filed on Monday that accuses the film’s insurance company of failing to pay out for all but one of the costly stoppages.

Filming on the action series starring Tom Cruise was delayed four times in Italy, and three times in the United Kingdom between February 2020 and June 2021, said the lawsuit filed by Paramount Pictures in U.S. federal court in California.

The stoppages were caused by positive coronavirus tests among members of the cast or crew, or quarantine or lockdowns imposed in countries where the thriller was being filmed.

The lawsuit accuses Indiana-based Federal Insurance Company of breach of contract, saying it has agreed only to pay out $5 million for the first stoppage.

Federal Insurance did not immediately return a request for comment.

Cruise, who is also a producer on the film, lost his temper on the set of “Mission: Impossible 7” in England in December over a breach in COVID protocols, threatening to fire cast and crew members who did not take them seriously.

“Mission: Impossible” is one of the biggest franchises in Hollywood, with 2018’s “Mission: Impossible-Fallout” taking more than $791 million at the worldwide box office.

Multiple film and television productions have been disrupted by the pandemic and the cost of testing, consultants and protective equipment has added millions of dollars to their budgets.

Paramount said in the lawsuit that the insurance company argued there was “no evidence that those cast and crew members could not continue their duties, despite being infected with SARS-CoV-2 and posing an undeniable risk to other individuals involved with the production.”

Paramount did not say how much the shutdowns had cost but said its losses “far exceeded” the $5 million that Federal had agreed to pay for the first instance of coronavirus in February 2020.

Paramount is seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages.

The delayed “Mission: Impossible 7” is due to be released in May 2022.

More From Entertainment:

'Only Murders in the Building' to feature Selena Gomez

'Only Murders in the Building' to feature Selena Gomez
Kim Kardashian slammed for listening to Kanye West's 'Donda' album on mute

Kim Kardashian slammed for listening to Kanye West's 'Donda' album on mute
'Kurulus: Osman' producer says shooting for new season is underway

'Kurulus: Osman' producer says shooting for new season is underway

'Candyman' takes pandemic-hit US box office by storm, amasses $22m in opening

'Candyman' takes pandemic-hit US box office by storm, amasses $22m in opening
Camila Cabello shares Shawn Mendes' interesting sleeping habit

Camila Cabello shares Shawn Mendes' interesting sleeping habit
Khloe Kardashian keeps things amicable with ex Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian keeps things amicable with ex Tristan Thompson

Meghan Markle wanted to be ‘Diana 2.0’ as she was ‘fascinated’ with the royal family

Meghan Markle wanted to be ‘Diana 2.0’ as she was ‘fascinated’ with the royal family
Max George gives update on ‘The Wanted’ bandmate Tom Parker’s tumour battle

Max George gives update on ‘The Wanted’ bandmate Tom Parker’s tumour battle

Matthew Mindler’s death was a suspected suicide, authorities claim

Matthew Mindler’s death was a suspected suicide, authorities claim
Naomi Campbell claims she ‘sacrificed finding a soulmate’ for her career

Naomi Campbell claims she ‘sacrificed finding a soulmate’ for her career
Crime caper 'Only Murders' teams comedy vets Short, Martin with Selena Gomez

Crime caper 'Only Murders' teams comedy vets Short, Martin with Selena Gomez
R. Kelly's first male accuser testifies in court

R. Kelly's first male accuser testifies in court

Latest

view all