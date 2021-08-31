 
Tuesday Aug 31 2021
Dwayne Johnson does double take after looking at doppelganger

Tuesday Aug 31, 2021

The Rocks doppelganger is on the left while the actor himself is pictured on the right.
Dwayne Johnson had to do a double take after he was floored over his doppelganger’s uncanny resemblance.

Taking to Twitter, the Jungle Cruise star expressed how impressed he was after he re-posted a side-by-side photo of him and Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields.

The photo, which went viral, left fans shell shocked as the men looked eerily similar with their buff physique, bald heads and easy smiles.

"Oh [expletive]! Wow," the actor wrote. 

It didn't end there as the actor expressed his wish to meet the guy and have a nice chat about his life as his lookalike. 

"Guy on the left is way cooler," he continued, referencing Fields. 

"Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we'll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your 'Rock stories 'because I KNOW you got 'em," he teased, adding that he would share a glass of his signature tequila.

