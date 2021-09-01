Pak vs NZ: PCB speeds up finalisation of squad for New Zealand series

The PCB logo.

PCB speeds up consultations for selection of final squad for New Zealand series.

Skipper Babar Azam and head coach Misbahul Haq taken on board for final squad.

Upcoming PCB chairperson Ramiz Raja's directives being kept in view for selection.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board has intensified consultations to select the final squad for the upcoming New Zealand series starting this month.



The national cricket team selectors met at the National High-Performance Center, sources said, adding that the selection committee also consulted skipper Babar Azam.

The selectors also contacted head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, who is currently in Jamaica, said the sources.

The sources said the selection of the squad is being finalised in light of the guidelines set by upcoming PCB chairperson Ramiz Raja. All concerned people are in touch with former captain Ramiz Raja, the sources added.

The incoming PCB chief is holding meetings with board officials. During their meetings, they agreed to announce the squad soon.

The first testing of the national squad for coronavirus will be held on September 5, the sources said, adding that the ODI series will be played first against New Zealand.



Earlier, New Zealand Cricket gave a go-ahead to their team to visit Pakistan for a series after a gap of 18 years, following a pre-tour security check by its independent security consultant, Reg Dickason.

New Zealand are set to fly to Pakistan on board a chartered flight on September 11, a day after they complete their T20 series in Bangladesh.

They will play three ODIs in Rawalpindi and five T20s in Lahore with the tour wrapping up on October 3.

The Black Caps’ tour of Pakistan in 2002 was cut short after a bomb exploded outside their hotel in Karachi on the first morning of the second test. They returned to play ODIs the following year, without incident, but have not been back since.