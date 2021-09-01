Harry and Meghan fully aware of Palace’s attempt to ‘actively undermine’ them

 
Wednesday Sep 01 2021
Wednesday Sep 01, 2021

Harry and Meghan found 'troubling' that Palace staffers were 'deliberately leaking information to discredit them'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were fully aware of Palace 'actively undermining' them before their bombshell tell-all with Oprah Winfrey. 

According to their biography Finding Freedom, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were shocked to see scathing allegations made by The Times. 

The report alleged that Meghan bullied her staffers and detailed how she wore blood diamond earrings during the royal tour in Fiji gifted by Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman, worth USD 750,000. 

With the timing being too coincidental, what Harry and Meghan found “troubling” was it came from “courtiers inside the institution” that were “deliberately leaking information to discredit them” and “actively undermine” the couple, the new epilogue claims.

“The newspaper had been provided leaked emails from an unnamed source, someone who would have only had access to this information if they worked for the royal family,” the book claims of the email exchange with then communications director Jason Knauf and Kensington Palace Private Secretary Simon Case. 

It was this “attempt to discredit” Meghan “by those who were once part of the couple’s inner palace circle” that made Harry and Meghan believe that “they had made the right decision to leave” their roles as working royals. 

