Saira Banu 'is now stable, suffered lot of stress after Dilip Kumar's death': Faisal Farooqui

Wednesday Sep 01 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 01, 2021

Veteran Indian actor Saira Banu is now stable but still in ICU says close friend Faisal Farooqui.

Earlier in the day, Saira made headlines after being admitted to the hospital for chest-related concerns. 

How her friend Faisal Farooqui, who has been a family representative for a while now, has told the media that her condition is now stable.

"There is nothing to worry about, thanks to the almighty. She was admitted to Hinduja Hospital at Khar three days ago due to chest congestion. She is now stable, and under a lot of observation and abundance of precautions, considering the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic."

Farooqui went on to admit that Saira Banu's health has been tumultuous after husband Dilip Kumar's death.

“Dilip saab ki death ke baad she suffered a lot of stress, and that has also added to her health struggle," he said.

“Currently, she is in the ICU, but overall is stable. She has been advised to rest with other tests and investigation pending,” added Farooqui.

