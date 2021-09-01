 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Sep 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Rawalpindi suspect remanded into police custody in alleged rape of 16-year-old seminary student

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 01, 2021

  • Police arrest the suspect, Mufti Shahnawaz, from the court premises.
  • Another suspect, Ishrat Hanif, has acquired a stay from the court and has been instructed to cooperate with FIA.
  • Shahnawaz was arrested on August 23 for his alleged involvement in the rape.

RAWALPINDI: An additional district and sessions court in Rawalpindi on Wednesday remanded a suspect — who had earlier obtained interim bail — into police custody for his alleged involvement in the rape of a 16-year-old seminary student in Pirwadhai.

The police requested the court to grant them custody of the suspect, Mufti Shahnawaz, following which the court granted the request and the suspect was arrested by the police.

According to sources within the police, the police will present the suspect before a judicial magistrate tomorrow to seek his physical remand.

Read more: Police arrest Rawalpindi cleric for allegedly raping 16-year-old female student

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Zunaira Azfar said that a stay was granted by the court in the arrest of another suspect, Ishrat Hanif. She said that the court had directed Ishrat to cooperate with the Joint Investigation Team in the probe, however Ishrat "has been non cooperative".

The case

Mufti Shahnawaz, a seminary teacher, was arrested on August 23, for allegedly raping a 16-year-old female seminary student, but he obtained interim bail till August 30.

The victim had alleged that a female teacher at the seminary was also involved in facilitating the prime suspect and that another student was also previously raped.

A case was registered at a police station in Pirwadhai on August 17, a week before Shahnawaz's arrest.

More From Pakistan:

Bahrain removes Pakistan from travel red list

Bahrain removes Pakistan from travel red list
Lahore NAB approves inquiry into Rana Sanaullah's assets beyond means case

Lahore NAB approves inquiry into Rana Sanaullah's assets beyond means case

Govt working to bring 20 million out-of-school children back to school: PM Imran Khan

Govt working to bring 20 million out-of-school children back to school: PM Imran Khan
Power restoration underway in Karachi, other parts of Sindh after tripping of transmission lines

Power restoration underway in Karachi, other parts of Sindh after tripping of transmission lines
Maryam Nawaz says govt's performance is 'destructive'

Maryam Nawaz says govt's performance is 'destructive'
COVID-19: Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan shifted to hospital after health deteriorates

COVID-19: Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan shifted to hospital after health deteriorates
A journalist’s ordeal: Kept captive for 18 days in Lyari, using COVID-19 as an excuse

A journalist’s ordeal: Kept captive for 18 days in Lyari, using COVID-19 as an excuse
Met dept warns Karachi, other Sindh cities of urban flooding

Met dept warns Karachi, other Sindh cities of urban flooding

Man kills wife, three children with an axe in Punjab's Vehari: police

Man kills wife, three children with an axe in Punjab's Vehari: police
Three men gang-rape two young women at factory in Lahore, factory owner arrested: police

Three men gang-rape two young women at factory in Lahore, factory owner arrested: police
Time for Parliament to lay down a clear law for appointment of judges

Time for Parliament to lay down a clear law for appointment of judges
Pakistan vaccinates 1.59m people in a day against coronavirus

Pakistan vaccinates 1.59m people in a day against coronavirus

Latest

view all