'Ofcom ruling suggests Meghan and Harry's interview can be criticised'

Britain’s media regulator ruled on Wednesday that Piers Morgan did not breach Britain’s broadcasting code in his criticism of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on ITV’s “Good Morning Britain” show earlier this year,

The programme in March, in which Morgan said he did not believe a word Meghan had said in a landmark interview she and her husband Prince Harry gave to Oprah Winfrey, attracted more than 50,000 complaints. Most concerned comments Morgan made on mental health and suicide.

Commenting on the decision, royal biographer Angela Levin lauded The Office of Communications, commonly known as Ofcom.

She said it is "Marvellous result from Ofcom that Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah can be criticised. Upbeat for Freedom of Expression. I also wonder if Pier Morgan will get his job back."

Meghan, who during the Winfrey interview revealed she had felt suicidal while living as a royal in Britain, complained to both Ofcom and ITV about the programme. Morgan left his job on the show following the incident.

“Our decision is that overall the programme contained sufficient challenge to provide adequate protection and context to its viewers,” Ofcom said.