LSA 2021: 5 scenes from Alif that gave us goosebumps! Watch Here

LSA 21: 5 scene from Alif that gave us goosebumps! Watch Here

Geo TV's hit drama serial Alif does not require an introduction.

The Hamza Ali Abbasi and Sajal Aly starrer won the hearts of millions with Haseeb Hassan's heartfelt direction and Umera Ahmed's unconventional script. The addition of other prominent stars including Manzar Sehbai, Ahsan Khan, Kubra Khan, Saleem Mairaj, and Saife Hassan only made the show more artistically pleasing.

After continuously being rated amongst the top shows in 2019-20, Alif is now nominated in The Best Drama category in Lux Style Awards. Meanwhile, let's take a look at some of the most inspiring, tear-jerking scenes from the show that left us all smitten.

1. When Qalb-e-Momin rejects Momina for his film

This powerful scene from episode one features Qalb-e-Momin (Hamza Ali Abbasi) and Momina(Sajal Aly). It is when Momina comes to audition for Qalb-e-Momin's next film and gets rejected after a heated argument. The screenplay in this particular episode highlights the contradictory characters of Momina and Momin, thereby setting the tone for upcoming episodes.





2. When Abdul Alaa expresses his dislike for Qalb-e-Momin's work

Qalb-e-Momin's argument with grandfather Abdul Alaa(Manzar Sehbai) from episode four is one of the defining points of the story. The argument escalates after Abdul Alaa visits Momin from Turkey and comes across his extravagant lifestyle. This particular scene laters marks as the beginning of Momin's spiritual journey.





3. When Momina cries about her fate with Master Ibrahim

This gut-wrenching scene from the earlier episodes of the show digs deep into the piety of Momina's character. It depicts her strength and spirituality amid her many problems. The scene also sheds light on her deep-rooted relationship with calligraphy mentor Master Ibrahim(Saife Hassan)





4. When Abdul Alaa does not support Taha's love for Husn-e-Jahan

Abdul Alaa's dislike for Husn-e-Jahan(Kubra Khan) is one of the most powerful moments from the drama. This scene paves way for the forthcoming life of his son Taha(Ahsan Khan) and his martial life with Husn-e-Jahan sans Abdul Alaa's approval.





4. When Momina asks Qalb-e-Momin for Abdul Alaa's calligraphy

This scene from episode 16 shows yet another interaction between Momin and Momina. Entirely contradictory with their first meeting, in this episode, it is Qalb-e-Momin who is asking Momina to sign his next project on spirituality. Momina inturn asks for his grandfather, Abdul Alaa's seven calligraphy paintings.





5. When Qalb-e-Momin is smitten by Momina's transformation as Husn-e-Jahaan

In one of the final episodes of the drama, a particular episode brings out the love Qalb-e-Momin possesses for Momina. He is swept off his feet as he sees Momina's makeover as Husn-e-Jahan. Momina's father, Sultan(Saleem Mairaj) is also shocked by her transformation, given he was one of the close aides of Husn-e-Jahan in the earlier episodes.

Did we just get you nostalgic? Click Here to Vote and see your favorite drama winning!



