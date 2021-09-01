 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 01 2021
Simu Liu applauds Benedict Cumberbatch for being 'supportive father'

Wednesday Sep 01, 2021

Simu Liu has nothing but kind words for Benedict Cumberbatch after the latter gave the former a warm welcome into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Taking part in a Marvel Studios subreddit AMA, the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star answered fans’ burning questions ahead of the movie’s release.

One fan in particular asked the 32-year-old actor: "What is one thing you could not have foreseen or prepared for since the news broke of your casting that is less obvious to fans of the franchise at large?"

Responding to the question, the actor mentioned the Doctor Strange actor warm welcome.

"The warm and comforting feeling of Benedict Cumberbatch's hand on my shoulder at Comic-Con. Like a supportive but also sexy father."

In an interview with SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, Liu shared how their interaction came into being at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con.

"Four days after I was cast I was at Comic-Con but basically, we all got ushered onstage to take this group photo and I feel this hand on my shoulder," Liu said. "It's Benedict Cumberbatch. Doctor Strange has his arm around me."

"[Cumberbatch] said, 'Welcome, welcome, I'm so happy for you,' and literally that picture was taken in that second. It's immortalized forever somewhere."

