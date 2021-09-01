 
Senator Faisal Javed Khan congratulates former cricketer Younis Khan for induction into NACA's Hall of Fame

Senator Faisal Javed Khan (R) and former cricketer Younis Khan (L). File photo
  • Faisal admits that Younis’s induction was "well deserved."
  • Younis had taken to Facebook to announce that he will be attending the NACA event in New York.
  • PCB had appointed Younis as the batting coach for the men’s team till the 2022 T20 World Cup.

PTI Senator and Chairman of the Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting of the Senate, Faisal Javed Khan, Wednesday congratulated former cricketer Younis Khan for his induction into the Hall of Fame of the North American Cricket Association (NACA).

Faisal admitted that Younis’s induction was well deserved on the basis of the former cricketer’s role and contributions to the sport.

Last week, Younis had taken to Facebook to announce that he will be attending the NACA event in New York on August 28, where he will be inducted into the institution's Hall of Fame.

Younis is a professional cricket coach and former captain of Pakistan’s national cricket team in all three formats of the game and is widely regarded as one of the greatest middle-order batsmen in Test cricket.

Pakistan Cricket Board had appointed Younis as the batting coach for the men’s team till the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia in November 2020.

