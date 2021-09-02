‘Mission: Impossible 7’ rejects covid-19 insurance lawsuit

Mission: Impossible 7 has refused to cover the covid-19 insurance lawsuit filed by Paramount.

According to a report by Yahoo Entertainment, the losses that resulted due to pandemic imposed lockdowns will not be covered under studio insurance.

Per the studio’s insurer, Chubb, Mission: Impossible 7 will only pay $1 million in covid-19 losses as ordained by the ‘civil authority’.

For those unversed with the legal proceedings, the Mission: Impossible 7 shoot has been delayed over seven times since its initial shut down between February 2020 and June 2021.

Paramount had a cast insurance policy in place that had a $100 million coverage limit.

It intended to cover any covid-19 related losses, in case the film’s key personnel, like Tom Cruise or director Christopher McQuarrie were unable to continue for reasons such as sickness, death, or kidnapping.

Paramount believes the pandemic shutdowns should have triggered the provision into place, however; it is all sanctioned under the civil authority policy and thus carries a $1 million limit instead.