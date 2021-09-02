 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 02 2021
By
Web Desk

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ rejects covid-19 insurance lawsuit

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 02, 2021

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ rejects covid-19 insurance lawsuit
‘Mission: Impossible 7’ rejects covid-19 insurance lawsuit

Mission: Impossible 7 has refused to cover the covid-19 insurance lawsuit filed by Paramount.

According to a report by Yahoo Entertainment, the losses that resulted due to pandemic imposed lockdowns will not be covered under studio insurance.

Per the studio’s insurer, Chubb, Mission: Impossible 7 will only pay $1 million in covid-19 losses as ordained by the ‘civil authority’.

For those unversed with the legal proceedings, the Mission: Impossible 7 shoot has been delayed over seven times since its initial shut down between February 2020 and June 2021.

Paramount had a cast insurance policy in place that had a $100 million coverage limit.

It intended to cover any covid-19 related losses, in case the film’s key personnel, like Tom Cruise or director Christopher McQuarrie were unable to continue for reasons such as sickness, death, or kidnapping.

Paramount believes the pandemic shutdowns should have triggered the provision into place, however; it is all sanctioned under the civil authority policy and thus carries a $1 million limit instead.

More From Entertainment:

Kristin Cavallari, Chase Rice spark relationship rumors: source

Kristin Cavallari, Chase Rice spark relationship rumors: source
Matthew Mindler’s mom addresses his death by suicide

Matthew Mindler’s mom addresses his death by suicide
Venice Film Festival returns with star-studded mojo

Venice Film Festival returns with star-studded mojo
Britney Spears refuses $2million payoff for dad Jamie Spears’ removal

Britney Spears refuses $2million payoff for dad Jamie Spears’ removal
Britney Spears ‘will no longer be extorted’ by Jamie Spears

Britney Spears ‘will no longer be extorted’ by Jamie Spears
A fresh set back for Meghan Markle and Harry: Ofcom's full ruling

A fresh set back for Meghan Markle and Harry: Ofcom's full ruling

BTS’ Suga releases ‘Over the Horizon’ instrumental single

BTS’ Suga releases ‘Over the Horizon’ instrumental single
Naomi Campbell reveals all she ‘sacrificed’ for a career

Naomi Campbell reveals all she ‘sacrificed’ for a career
Addison Rae's relationship with Omer Fedi seemingly confirmed

Addison Rae's relationship with Omer Fedi seemingly confirmed

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker weigh in on Scott Disick jibe

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker weigh in on Scott Disick jibe
Simu Liu applauds Benedict Cumberbatch for being 'supportive father'

Simu Liu applauds Benedict Cumberbatch for being 'supportive father'

Jana Kramer weighs in on plans to start dating: 'I’m in a place where I can'

Jana Kramer weighs in on plans to start dating: 'I’m in a place where I can'

Latest

view all