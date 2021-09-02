Adele rocks mini skirt for a romantic date with her new beau Rich Paul

Renowned singer Adele put on a leggy display in mini skirt as she enjoyed a romantic date with new boyfriend Rich Paul.

The 'Hello' singer has been spotted in a mini skirt and long sleeved turtleneck as she enjoyed loved -up moments with her new boyfriend Rich Paul in Downtown Los Angeles.

The 33 year old, who is reportedly building a "no expense spared" mega-mansion in Kensington, was seen putting on a leggy display as she wore a pink, purple and black themed tartan mini skirt for the outing.



Angelina teamed the ensemble with a black long sleeved turtleneck, translucent stockings and some knee-high heeled boots.