entertainment
Thursday Sep 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s love story began on Instagram

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 02, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were introduced to each other by a mutual friend.

However, before they met up, the two used the help of social media to stalk each other, as claimed by royal commentator Katie Nicholl, who added that the royal romance first started on Instagram.

Speaking to The Sun, Nicholl said: "Amazingly for a royal romance, it started on Instagram."

She went on to say that the two stalked each other before deciding that they liked each other enough to meet in person.

While royal family members aren’t allowed to have personal social media accounts, the Duke of Sussex did have a secret profile, as revealed by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand in their biography, Finding Freedom, in which they reveal the royal went unnoticed with the username @SpikeyMau5.

"With no face visible in the profile photo, just a mouse-shaped helmet, it would have meant nothing to most people. But it was in fact Harry’s private account," Scobie and Durand wrote. 

