Idina Menzel shares 'maternal bond' with Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello and Idina Menzel have become closely knit since working together on the newly released movie Cinderella.

Speaking to People, Idina shared that she developed maternal instincts for Camila and is always looking to protect the singer-turned-actress and help her deal with life on the spotlight.

"I guess there's a maternal thing for me with her, I want to protect her a little because she's so warm and loving and a generous spirit. And she has so much going on and working so hard," she said.

"And I just want to make sure she's enjoying the moment and all of her successes. I've been there and seeing how that stuff fluctuates and seeing it just go by and then you say 'What happened? I didn't take that in, you know.'"

"I think that's part of what I try to impart to her," she added.