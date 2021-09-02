 
Thursday Sep 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 02, 2021

Ed Sheeran takes fashion advice from Elton John for GQ Men of the Year Awards

While Ed Sheeran has stylists at his disposal to make him look dashing he decided to take Elton John’s fashion advice.

The 30-year-old attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2021 wearing an eye-catching Versace jacket which was chosen by the music legend himself.

Ed, who went on to win Solo Artist Of The Year , turned heads in the ensemble despite openly expressing his dislike of wearing suits. 

"It’s weird, I’ve always hated suits and they make me feel uncomfortable — and yet something like this makes me feel all right because it’s so out-there," he told The Sun. 

"Elton hooked me up with Donatella Versace and I thought, 'Let’s go for it! It’s a big night and it’s great to be back out, so why not?'"

"[Elton] has been [expletive] off my boring wardrobe for years. I’m not really a fashion guy but I’ve had to start to show an interest – he loves it. Elton approved — it’s very him."

Take a look:

 
