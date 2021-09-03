 
Friday Sep 03 2021
By
HAHiba Anjum

By
HAHiba Anjum

Friday Sep 03, 2021

Sir Elton John to release new album with Nicki Minaj, Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa

Sir Elton John finally drops an announcement to signal the upcoming release of his new album with artists Nicki Minaj, Lil Nas X, and Dua Lipa.

The singer’s 23rd album, titled Lockdown Sessions is a compilation of 16 songs that Elton recorded over the last 18 months in quarantine.

In a teaser for the project he explained his motivation behind the release and claimed, “The last thing I expected to do during lockdown was make an album. But, as the pandemic went on, one‐off projects kept cropping up.”

“Some of the recording sessions had to be done remotely, via Zoom, which I’d obviously never done before. Some of the sessions were recorded under very stringent safety regulations: working with another artist, but separated by glass screens.”

“But all the tracks I worked on were really interesting and diverse, stuff that was completely different to anything I’m known for, stuff that took me out of my comfort zone into completely new territory. And I realised there was something weirdly familiar about working like this.”

“At the start of my career, in the late 60s, I worked as a session musician. Working with different artists during lockdown reminded me of that. I’d come full circle: I was a session musician again. And it was still a blast.”


