HEC issues alert on unrecognised institutions for students

The Higher Education Commission has issued an alert for parents and students to stay aware of "unrecognised" educational institutions, including universities and their campuses in Pakistan.



"The Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan recognises degrees of accredited universities/institutions from public and private sector in Pakistan along with their approved campuses as mentioned on HEC website," said the HEC in its alert issued on social media August 30.

"Besides, a list of illegal /fake institutions is also available on HEC website," said the education commission, calling on students to have a look at the list before making any decision to get admission for higher studies.

The HEC also compiled lists of recognised universities/institutions, recognised campuses of public and private institutions, and recognised foreign collaboration institutions for the benefit of students. It has also provided students with a list of illegal/fake institutions.



The HEC particularly mentioned the Islamic University of Pakistan, Sialkot to be an unrecognised educational institution. "It is hereby notified for the awareness of the general public that islamic University of Pakistan, Sialkot is a non-chartered and unrecognised university. Hence, its name is included in the list of illegal/fake institutions available on HEC website," said the HEC.

The HEC also advised students and parents to "check and verify the status of university/institution and its campus" from the lists available on the education commission's website.

The HEC strongly advised students not to take admission in those institutions which are not listed on the HEC website.

In case students take admission to unrecognised institutions, degrees issued to them will not be recognised by the HEC, warned the education commission.

