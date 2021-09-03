 
Friday Sep 03 2021
Web Desk

What would happen when the Queen dies? Leaked documents reveal

Web Desk

Friday Sep 03, 2021

Ever wondered what would happen if Queen Elizabeth II passed away?

Leaked documents reveal that there is an entire protocol that will follow for 10 days, once the Queen’s death is certain, in an operation called London Bridge.

Citing the documents, DailyMail unearthed the course of action that will follow as mentioned below.

The Day of Death

As soon as the Queen’s death is confirmed, the Prime Minister will be informed via telephone and the press will release an official notification to inform the public.

Flags will be lowered to half-mast and the Queen’s website will turn black.

Following this, the PM will address the public in a speech on Downing Street.

Prince Charles, who will have assumed the position of King by then, will give a speech during the 6pm news bulletins.

Day One

Prince Charles will be crowned as King.

Day Two

The Queen’s body will return to Buckingham Palace.

Day Three

Charles will begin tour of UK.

Day Five

Queen will be carried to West Minister Palace to lie in state.

Day Six to Nine

The Queen’s coffin will lay in Westminister Hall with the public allowed to visit 23-hours-a-day.

Day Ten

Queen’s funeral will take place at Westminister Abbey after which she will be buried in Windsor next to her late husband Prince Philip.

